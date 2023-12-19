QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that long standing demand of Hazara community had been fulfilled by start of Hazargi language programmes at Pakistan Television Bolan from today.

Delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of "Hazargi language" programme on ptv Bolan, he said the PTV Bolan was already broadcasting programs in Balochi, Pashto and Brahvi languages.

PTV Bolan broadcasts were available on cable and satellite, Murtaza Solangi said adding it could also be accessed through terrestrial antennas that would help people in remote areas too.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar for encouraging us to take this initiative," Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The minister said that PTV Multan telecast’s duration had been extended to 24 hours earlier this month. With the addition of Kan Maitarzai Rebroadcast Center, the number of transmitters of rebroadcast centers has increased from 22 to 23.

"Our aim is to ensure equal representation of regional languages on PTV Bolan," Murtaza Solangi maintained.

mhn-nvd