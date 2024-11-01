PTV Brings Innovation In Presentation With New Logo, Graphics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Television Corporation has taken steps for innovation and upgradation in its presentation by introducing new logo and graphics.
The overall look of ptv screen has become more attractive with the innovative steps including
the launch of new programs with new anchors, an important milestone in PTV, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The change seen in the presentation of Pakistan Television was a reflection of the technological improvement in the institution.
The PTV News keeps its viewers across the country informed about the latest national and international news as its news coverage and scope has grown exponentially over the past few years. Considering the current market trend, PTV has further improved its programs.
For this purpose, new anchors have been hired from the market and new programmes were being launched with a new screen look and a new logo.
There has been a change in the news sector not only in terms of quantity but also in the style of presentation from Islamabad and other centres.
The PTV has been prominently highlighting daily events, proceedings of parliament, political activities of government and opposition and issues of public interest.
For maximum coverage of global events, PTV News has also entered into agreements with leading media organizations of the world that provide round-the-clock coverage to PTV via satellite.
Pakistan Television has been broadcasting all the news of foreign visits of the country's leadership and important personalities, international conferences and other important events in a timely manner.
The programmes of PTV World have also been significantly changed and it has been playing an important role in presenting the narrative of Pakistan at the global level.
The Information Technology Department of the PTV has constantly been striving to further improve the PTV screen.
