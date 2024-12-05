PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collaboration with Turkish Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad celebrated “World Turkish Coffee Day”, showcasing the rich heritage of Turkish culture and its famous coffee tradition. The event served as a platform to highlight the strong bonds between Pakistan and Turkiye, further cementing their historical, cultural, and economic ties, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The celebration was attended by distinguished guests, including Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting,National Heritage and Culture Attaullah A Tarar, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, Federal Secretary Information and MD ptv Ambreen Jan,, Executive Director Special Initiatives, Danyal Saleem Gilani, Director News, Haroon Elahi and In-charge PTV World, and Namood Muslim and Director Current Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem and several employees of the news Centre.

Welcoming the guests, Attaullah Tarar highlighted the deep-rooted and close friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. “Pakistan and Turkiye share bond of brotherhood that has grown stronger over the years. Turkish coffee is a true reflection of Turkish hospitality, embodying warmth and tradition. I believe that collaborations in culture and the arts will deepen the people-to-people ties between our two great nations,” he said.

The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan,Irfan Neziroglu shared insights into the historical significance of Turkish coffee which dates back to the 16th century. “Turkish coffee is not just a beverage, it’s a cherished tradition passed down for centuries. The preparation involves an intricate process that reflects our rich cultural heritage. Turkish coffee has inspired songs and poetry, making it an iconic symbol of our history,” he remarked.

Speaking at the occasion, Federal Information Secretary and Managing Director PTV, Ambreen Jan emphasized the shared cultural and historical ties between the two nations. “Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy close cultural, historical, and religious ties, which are now expanding into deepening economic relations. The shared love of coffee further brings us closer, reflecting our common cultural appreciation,” she maintained.

Adding to the festivities, the attendees savoured the authentic taste of Turkish coffee and indulged in sweet delights, offering them a true experience of Turkish hospitality.

The PTV remains dedicated to promoting cultural diplomacy and strengthening international relations by celebrating shared traditions. Events like World Turkish Coffee Day reaffirm the state broadcaster’s role in fostering meaningful connections between Pakistan and its allies.