PTV Chairman Gives Honorarium To Christian Employees From Own Pocket

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

PTV chairman gives honorarium to Christian employees from own pocket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bokhari has given honorarium to Christian employees of the corporation from his own pocket on their upcoming annual religious and cultural festival - Christmas.

The employees thanked the chairman for giving the honorarium and expressed confidence that the national television would flourish under the leadership of Naeem Bokhari, a news release said Sunday.

They said Naeem Bokhari soon after assuming charge of the ptv chairman stressed to take necessary measures for betterment of the organization, which were in line with the wishes of its workers.

"PTV chairman has won our hearts."Talking to workers, the chairman said welfare of PTV employees, stability and progress of the organization were the top most priority of the government.

He said all possible would be taken for dignity and restoring the past glory of the state institution, adding "The workers are our asset, and their problems will be resolved."

More Stories From Pakistan

