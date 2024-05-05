Open Menu

PTV Delegation Visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Television (PTV) delegation has visited Mazar-e- Quaid at Karachi here the other day and paid the tribute to Quaid- e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation for his historic struggle to create an independent homeland for the Muslims of Indian subcontinent.

Director news Arif Mahmood, Director Programs Orangzeb Afridi, Director Administration & Personnel

Farhat Abas Janjaua, Director Current Affairs Choudhury Mohammed Saleem, GM ptv Karachi Amjad Hussain Shah, Manager PR Ali Asghar Arbab and others offered Fateha.

The delegation also visited the museum at Mazar-e-Quaid where the personal furniture, cars, wardrobe, and other things of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah were displayed.

