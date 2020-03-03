UrduPoint.com
PTV Earns Rs 300 Mln Profit During 2019-20: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday informed the Senate that new management has converted Pakistan Television Cooperation (PTV) into profitable during 2019-10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday informed the Senate that new management has converted Pakistan Television Cooperation (PTV) into profitable during 2019-10.

Responding to a question during "Question Hour, he said "Pakistan Television Cooperation has earned about Rs 300 million profit in 2019-20 owing to efforts of new hard working management." He said that viewership of ptv has doubled in short span of time due to the untiring efforts of the new management. Similarly, he said that quality of the PTV programs has also improved. "We must appreciate the efforts of the new management, whose hard work had converted PTV into profitable body", he added.

To a supplementary question, he said that restructuring of the PTV was also in process and soon it would be completed.

However, he said that PTV has also some liabilities of past, which hopefully be overcome in the coming days. Azam Swati said that pension issue of PTV employees would be solved on priority.

Responding to another question the minister said that the government has appointed competent, highly qualified chairman who has vast experience in his field. He said that PTV board of Director has not increased the salaries of the management and the staff during the one year.

Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani also expressed displeasure over the interior ministry for not replying to the questions asked by the lawmakers. The chairman directed the officials of the ministry to ensure answers of the questions.

Meanwhile, on the request of the lawmakers, the chairman also wore a mask to create awareness among the masses about coronaviruses.

