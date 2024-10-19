PTV Ensured Seamless Coverage Of SCO Summit Through Cutting Edge Technology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Television (PTV) on Saturday announced its successful live coverage of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which was held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16 here.
This significant achievement highlights the dedication and seamless collaboration of the entire organization.
The coverage was made possible through the deployment of cutting-edge equipment at Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah Convention Centre and all key routes, supported by DSNG units, FPUs, fibre optic connectivity, and HD cameras to ensure a top-quality broadcast, a news release said.
In preparation for the summit, ptv World was upgraded from SD to HD, allowing foreign media outlets and other tv broadcasters of the world to access high-quality signals, further enhancing Pakistan's global image.
A live feed was provided to foreign media at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre (PCFC), and the broadcast featured multi-lingual feeds to accommodate international audiences.
Additionally, sign language interpretation was included in the broadcast of the leaders’ addresses and major events, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all viewers.
Alongside the live television broadcast, extensive coverage was provided on PTV's social media platforms, offering a wide-reaching and engaging online presence. Real-time updates and highlights of the summit were shared across PTV’s digital platforms, expanding the audience reach and enhancing overall engagement.
Importantly, this comprehensive coverage was successfully executed using available resources, with no additional expenses incurred. The in-depth analysis, reporting, and social media engagement during the summit reflect our strong commitment to excellence in broadcasting. The success of the SCO 2024 coverage underscores the professionalism and dedication of PTV in elevating the nation's profile on the global stage.
