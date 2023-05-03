UrduPoint.com

PTV Flix Downloads Cross 100K In 3 Day Of Launch

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 10:08 PM

The downloads of PTV Flix, a new video-streaming over-the-top (OTT) platform of Pakistan Television, have crossed 100,000 mark within three days of its launch

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb launched the initiative last Sunday, which was aimed at giving viewers access to the PTV's vast library of content on their mobiles and Television screens.

The minister, on the occasion, expressed her delight at the launch of the project, which was initiated in July 2022, saying it would connect the viewers with a national treasure of shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs, particularly the ones produced during the golden era of the PTV.

"Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kinaray and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory," she maintained.

PTV Flix has a rich library of current and old content that users can easily access, she said.

Marritum Aurangzeb said the initiative would reconnect the youth and the old with the PTV content that had left an indelible impact on countless lives.

The PTV Flix application can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. (Tweet contains links)

More Stories From Pakistan

