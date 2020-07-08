For bringing it in the league of leading international television channels under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for capacity building of its professional staff, Pakistan Television (PTV) has been providing training of international standard to its employees

The professionals from the news, current affairs, engineering, finance, marketing and human resource sections are benefiting from the training, said a press release on Tuesday.

PTV Managing Director Amer Manzoor and Chief Huamn Resource Officer Tahir Mushtaq were proactively working on this project.

In the current atmosphere of competitiveness, the new expertise is very important to meet with modern requirements. The ptv is the national institution which is pioneer of visual electronic media in the country and enjoyed the distinction of giving name and fame to hundreds of personalities.

During the past two decades, with the introduction of new television channels, priorities have changed and trend of competition has increased.