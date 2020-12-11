UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV MD's Mother Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

PTV MD's mother passes away

Qaiser Sultana, the wife of former inspector general Punjab Police Manzoor Ahmad died after a brief illeness here on Friday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Qaiser Sultana, the wife of former inspector general Punjab Police Manzoor Ahmad died after a brief illeness here on Friday morning.

She was the mother of ptv Managing Director Amir Manzoor, Punjab Information Technology board Chairman Afzal Manzoor and Dr Lubna Manzoor.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at Punjab Civil Officer's Mess,G-O-R-1 groundhere on Saturday, December 12 after Zuhr prayers at 1:45 p.m.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Died Wife December PTV P

Recent Stories

Govt fixes price of COVID-19 antiviral drug

17 seconds ago

Pakistan asks UN, EU for urgent inquiry into India ..

20 seconds ago

Uzbekistan, Cuba Receive Status of EAEU Observers ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Karate Federation launches online activit ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

Russia sees record daily virus deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.