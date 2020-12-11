Qaiser Sultana, the wife of former inspector general Punjab Police Manzoor Ahmad died after a brief illeness here on Friday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Qaiser Sultana, the wife of former inspector general Punjab Police Manzoor Ahmad died after a brief illeness here on Friday morning.

She was the mother of ptv Managing Director Amir Manzoor, Punjab Information Technology board Chairman Afzal Manzoor and Dr Lubna Manzoor.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at Punjab Civil Officer's Mess,G-O-R-1 groundhere on Saturday, December 12 after Zuhr prayers at 1:45 p.m.