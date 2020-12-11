UrduPoint.com
PTV MD's Mother Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PTV MD's mother passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Qaiser Sultana, the mother of ptv Managing Director Amir Manzoor and Punjab Information Technology board Chairman Afzal Manzoor, died after a brief illness, here on Friday morning.

She was the wife of former inspector general of police Punjab late Manzoor Ahmad, and mother of Dr Lubna Manzoor.

Her funeral prayers will be held at Punjab Civil Officers' Mess,GOR-1 grounds here on Saturday, Dec 12, after Zuhr prayers.

More Stories From Pakistan

