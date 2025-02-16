PTV Multan GM honored

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) ptv Centre Multan General Manager Muhammad Sheeraz Durrani was awarded the Excellence Award in the Professionalism category at a prestigious ceremony held in Lahore.

The award recognized his outstanding administrative leadership and exceptional contributions to the news sector.

The event, organized by two international organizations from the UK and the UAE, celebrated professionals excelling in various fields, including arts, media, culture, education, health, and agriculture. Following ceremonies in Dubai and Baku, Lahore was chosen as the latest venue to honor Pakistan’s top talent.

Renowned film director Syed Noor, veteran actors Ghulam Mohiuddin, Rashid Mehmood, and Imran Ashraf, along with singers Hamid Ali Khan and Zahoor Lohar, were among the distinguished award recipients.

Upon receiving the award, Sheeraz Durrani dedicated the honor to Pakistan Television, attributing his success to the guidance of senior professionals and the dedication of his team. "This award is a testament to the professionalism and commitment of my colleagues at PTV," he remarked.

The recognition of Sheeraz Durrani highlights PTV Centre Multan’s commitment to excellence in media and broadcasting, further solidifying its role as a key player in Pakistan’s television industry.