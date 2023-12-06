PTV Multan transmission thru satellite to open new avenues of opportunities for poets, artists: Solangi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that Multan had always been a cradle for arts and literature.

Delivering his speech at international ceremony ptv Multan Center's 24-hour transmission through satellite, he said extended transmission would open news avenues of opportunities for the poets and artists of region.

Solangi said he had pride and hounour in the fact that the round-the-clock transmission of Multan Center had formally commenced. "It is a matter of pride for me and the people of this region", he added.

The federal minister, referring to the region's illustrious past, noted that it had been the home of mystics and saints whose contributions to humanity had a global impact.

He underscored the region's substantial contributions to the field of arts and literature, citing renowned figures such as Pathanay Khan, Surriya Multanikar, Hussain Bukhash, Badru Multani, Zahida Parveen, Rahat Multanikar, and Mansoor Malangi.

He also eulogized the great work of poets like Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Ahmed Khan Tariq, Shakir Hussain Shujabadi, Raffat Abbas, Aashique Buzdar, Iqbal Sokari, some others.

Solangi pointed out that it was a longstanding demand and request of people to shift PTV Multan onto satellite platforms. Now, PTV Nationa (Multan) would be watched in almost 50 countries, he added.

Reflecting on his tenure as Director General of Radio Pakistan, he recalled the introduction of the Seraiki Bulletin, with then Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani being the first to appreciate and endorse the initiative by reading the maiden bulletin.

Lauding the News and Current Affairs department at PTV Multan for its commendable performance, Solangi affirmed the government's commitment to promoting and showcasing the cultural richness of the region through enhanced broadcasting facilities. A colourful music programme followed the inaugural ceremony.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi also inaugurated the latest Khawaja Ghulam Farid Studio Block at Radio Pakistan Multan Centre. When the minister reached the Radio Pakistan Multan Center, he was welcomed by DG Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and the team of Radio Pakistan.

State-of-the-art digital studios have been constructed in Khwaja Ghulam Fareed studio block . On this occasion, the caretaker federal minister also held informal talks with writers, poets, journalists and folk artists from South Punjab.

He said that the caretaker government had specific time-frame and limited powers. " We do not enjoy the power to make major decisions; we are trying to do the best in the limited time". He said that according to the law, all corporations including Radio Pakistan have to be run according to the decisions of board of directors.

He said legislation had been enacted to improve corporate governance. However, he said freedom of corporations will not be affected in any manner.

Solangi assured all possible cooperation for solution of the problems of Radio Pakistan Multan.

APP/atf-mhn- nvd