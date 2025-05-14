PTV, National Media fulfilled responsibilities during Indian aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday commended the role of Pakistan Television (PTV), state broadcasters, and national media during the recent episode of Indian aggression, stating they fulfilled their responsibilities in an exemplary manner.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the National Assembly in response to a query from MNA Dr. Shazia Raza, Dr. Chaudhry emphasized that the country faced sensitive circumstances during the recent tensions with India, and the national media played a pivotal role in maintaining unity and disseminating accurate information.

He revealed that ptv bore significant expenses to meet international media rights and strategic commitments, highlighting the organization’s contribution under challenging conditions.

Dr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s media effectively countered international disinformation through accurate and fact-based reporting. "Our media acted with responsibility and vigilance, winning the information battle on the global front," he added.

The minister also assured the House that efforts are underway to resolve longstanding issues related to PTV and improve its operational efficiency.