Open Menu

PTV, National Media Fulfilled Responsibilities During Indian Aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PTV, National Media fulfilled responsibilities during Indian aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday commended the role of Pakistan Television (PTV), state broadcasters, and national media during the recent episode of Indian aggression, stating they fulfilled their responsibilities in an exemplary manner.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the National Assembly in response to a query from MNA Dr. Shazia Raza, Dr. Chaudhry emphasized that the country faced sensitive circumstances during the recent tensions with India, and the national media played a pivotal role in maintaining unity and disseminating accurate information.

He revealed that ptv bore significant expenses to meet international media rights and strategic commitments, highlighting the organization’s contribution under challenging conditions.

Dr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s media effectively countered international disinformation through accurate and fact-based reporting. "Our media acted with responsibility and vigilance, winning the information battle on the global front," he added.

The minister also assured the House that efforts are underway to resolve longstanding issues related to PTV and improve its operational efficiency.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan