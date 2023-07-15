Open Menu

PTV National Peshawar Channel Broadcast Started On Marriyum Aurangzeb Directives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PTV National Peshawar channel broadcast started on Marriyum Aurangzeb directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, the transmission of a new channel "PTV National Peshawar" was started round the clock on Saturday for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The new channel would run entertainment and current affairs programmes.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be able to watch drama, music, current affairs programmes and news in Pashto language on the channel.

Name of Satellite: PakSat Orbital Position : 38.5 Degrees East Download Freq: 4016 Symbol Rate : 2400 Polarity: Vertical Service: 1Apart from this, viewers could also watch ptv National Peshawar broadcast on YouTube 24 hours a day.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Maryam Aurangzeb YouTube From PTV

Recent Stories

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

29 minutes ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

44 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

44 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

44 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

1 hour ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

1 hour ago
IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan