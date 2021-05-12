PTV News to start digital transmission next month: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said PTV News would begin digital transmission next month

In a tweet, he said now PTV was also available on YouTube.

Fawad said revamping of Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan was underway and the people would see changes in next few months.