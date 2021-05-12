UrduPoint.com
PTV News To Start Digital Transmission Next Month: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

PTV News to start digital transmission next month: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said PTV News would begin digital transmission next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said ptv news would begin digital transmission next month.

In a tweet, he said now PTV was also available on YouTube.

Fawad said revamping of Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan was underway and the people would see changes in next few months.

More Stories From Pakistan

