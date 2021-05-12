PTV News To Start Digital Transmission Next Month: Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:41 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said PTV News would begin digital transmission next month
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said ptv news would begin digital transmission next month.
In a tweet, he said now PTV was also available on YouTube.
Fawad said revamping of Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan was underway and the people would see changes in next few months.