PTV Officials Slap Former Anchor, Force Him To Leave State-TV Premises

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:57 PM

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to leave state-TV premises

State TV’s former Anchor Tasawar arrived at PTV headquarters in Islamabad to attend Standing Committee meeting but the officials thrashed him and forced him to leave the state-TV building.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Television officials thrashed a former state tv anchor and forced him to leave the premises of the TV here on Wednesday.

The officials also barred him from taking part in Standing Committee meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Journalist Sana Ullah Khan shared the video of the anchor being slapped and forced to leave the state-TV premises.

In another tweet, the journalist claimed that PTV’s Managing Director Amir Mansoor confessed his Canadian citizenship during Standing Committee meeting.

Arshad Khan and other ptv officials, however, refused to share details about their dual nationality.

Last week, the government announced to increase PTV fee on electricity bills but later delayed this decision in the cabinet meeting.

A PM advisor claimed that they were going to restructure PTV and all the officials who resisted this move or refused to adhere to the policy of restructuring would go home.

