PTV on way to revival: Faisal Javed

Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Friday that Pakistan Television, destroyed by the previous governments was on its way to revival.

In a tweet, he said that in 2015 the institution was facing 1291 million loss but now it has earned profit of Rs 310 million.

He said that uprooting corruption, poverty alleviation and strengthening institutions were PM Imran Khan's top priorities.

