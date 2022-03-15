PTV, Parliament attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, FM Qureshi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Asad Umar, Pervez Khatak and Shafqat Mahmood are also among those who have been acquitted of the charges of attacking PTV building and parliament house in 2014.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday set free President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Parliament attack case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the verdict as the trial concluded.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousufzai are the other leaders who have been set free.

The court also exonerated disgruntled PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan in the same case as the prosecution side did not raise any objection.

The police booked President Alvi and several other PTI leaders in ptv and parliament attack case in 2014 when the PML-N was in power.

President Alvi had earlier refused to avail immunity in the parliament attack and case and personally appeared before the court.

Through an application, President Alvi said he would not be availing immunity.

Pardons, he said, were not allowed in islam.

He was quoted as saying, “I have tried to read Islamic history. There is no space for a pardon; I am bound by the Constitution of Pakistan. The Holy Quran is a bigger law than the Constitution,”.

Hundreds of men and protesters from the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) camps had allegedly attacked the office of the PTV and Parliament House premises and brutally beaten up a senior police official less than 24 hours into his first day on the job as SSP Operations on September 1, 2014.

Police also booked Prime Minister Imran Khan during the sit-ins in 2014 in Islamabad, PAT chief Tahirul Qadri and several others over charges of attacking PTV and parliament house building.

PM Imran Khan, who was the chairperson of his party, was acquitted by the ATC in 2018 in the case.