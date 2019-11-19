PTV, Parliament attack case: ATC reserves verdict on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has reserved the verdict in plea seeking acquittal of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in PTV, Parliament attack case that will be announced on December 5.ATC Islamabad took up the case for hearing on Tuesday

During the course of hearing, Counsel of PM Imran Khan Babar Awan took the plea that terrorism sections could not be applied to the violation of section 144 or doing speeches in Dharna.Babar Awan said that if Imran Khan will be acquitted in the case then he has no objection.He said that these cases are made on political basis and nothing will be attained from them, only time of court will be wasted.Court while hearing the arguments of both respondents reserved the verdict upon plea seeking acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan that will be announced on December 5.