PTV Parliament Attack Case: Hearing Adjourned Till Jan 16

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:42 PM

PTV Parliament Attack case: hearing adjourned till Jan 16

Anti-Terrorism Court has adjourned the hearing of all acquittal pleas in PTV Parliament attack case till Jan 16.No arguments could be given upon all pleas in PTV Parliament attack case due to lawyers strike

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Anti-Terrorism Court has adjourned the hearing of all acquittal pleas in ptv Parliament attack case till Jan 16.No arguments could be given upon all pleas in PTV Parliament attack case due to lawyers strike.No reply could be filed from Shah Mehmood Qureshi in plea filed against dismissal of case against Nawaz Sharif.Court has once again issued notice to Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

