Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

PTV projected national narrative in effective manner: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that Pakistan Television as national broadcaster had projected country's narrative in an effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that Pakistan Television as national broadcaster had projected country's narrative in an effective manner.

She said that PTV's role in nation-building process, could not be forgotten, said a press release issued on the occasion of 55th anniversary of PTV.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said that Pakistan's narrative reached all parts of the world and its role in projection of soft face of Pakistan, was praiseworthy.

Chairman ptv Arshad Khan said that everybody will have to work hard for revival of the national institution. He said in this age of competition, responsibilities of the PTV had increased manifold.

He vowed to strive hard for the betterment of the institution and welfare of its employees.

Managing Director PTV Amer Manzoor said that PTV was custodian of eastern values and it had always followed the social and cultural traditions.

He said that efforts were being made to transform it as a self-reliant institution, which was the founder of electronic media in the country.

Keeping in mind the present atmosphere of competition, PTV would be upgraded, he said and added that there was a need to introduce latest technology in PTV to meet new age demands.

Besides PTV headquarters, special functions were arranged at all PTVstations to mark its anniversary.

