PTV projecting social norms, culture of country : Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that Pakistan Television (PTV) was presenting real face of the country by projecting social norms and culture.

Talking to ptv news regarding its 57th launching anniversary, he said that PTV was playing vital role for promoting social values, educating the people with its strong content.

"PTV has modern and state of the art technology for best coverage of the government activities and presenting the narrative of opposition with balance reporting, " he added.

He said that the role of PTV was like a mother of all media outlets adding that PTV was a best ambassador of the country at globe level and providing entertainment and news service in the far flung area.

The incumbent government had launched best policies and other facilities to the media industry for the best coverage and promotion positive image of the country across the globe, he added,To a question, he said that the senior citizens of the country were still remembering the best and strong script of dramas, films and other entertainment programmes of the sate channel.

Faisal expressed that PTV was a pride of the country and incumbent government was taking various measures for upgrading the channel to maximum level.