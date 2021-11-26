UrduPoint.com

PTV Projecting Social Norms, Culture Of Country : Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

PTV projecting social norms, culture of country : Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that Pakistan Television (PTV) was presenting real face of the country by projecting social norms and culture.

Talking to ptv news regarding its 57th launching anniversary, he said that PTV was playing vital role for promoting social values, educating the people with its strong content.

"PTV has modern and state of the art technology for best coverage of the government activities and presenting the narrative of opposition with balance reporting, " he added.

He said that the role of PTV was like a mother of all media outlets adding that PTV was a best ambassador of the country at globe level and providing entertainment and news service in the far flung area.

The incumbent government had launched best policies and other facilities to the media industry for the best coverage and promotion positive image of the country across the globe, he added,To a question, he said that the senior citizens of the country were still remembering the best and strong script of dramas, films and other entertainment programmes of the sate channel.

Faisal expressed that PTV was a pride of the country and incumbent government was taking various measures for upgrading the channel to maximum level.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Media All Government Industry Best PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.