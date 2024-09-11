Open Menu

PTV, PTV World To Be Revamped In Accordance With Modern Era Demands: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) and ptv World were being revamped following the modern era demands.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said that services of anchors from the private sector were hired to introduce a new face of PTV which truly depicted it as a state institution. They wanted that the opposition members could also get proper space at PTV, he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan would host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit next month adding that it was imperative to revamp the English Channel.

He added that the PTV World would become voice of Pakistan during the ECO Conference.

To a question, he said that the government had announced Rs 37000 per month minimum wages during the Federal budget. The minimum wage criterion has already been implemented in around 15 attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting except PTV, he said.

However, he said that the case has already been forwarded to the PTV board of Directors (BoDs). There were scores of ghost employees recruited in PTV during past governments' tenures, he added.

He reiterated that PTV would be made profitable and vibrant organization of the country.

