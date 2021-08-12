UrduPoint.com

PTV Receives Rs 8.8 Billion Under TV Fee: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:11 PM

PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Television (PTV) has received Rs8.8 billion under television fee during this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Television (PTV) has received Rs8.8 billion under television fee during this year.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz regarding collection of television fee from mosques. the minister said in principle, tv fee should not be charged from all religious places including mosques, seminaries, churches and temple. However, he said some electricity meter connections were issued on Names of private person.

No TV fee would be charged if they submitted their applications to ptv, he said.

Appreciating Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that the provincial government has allocated funds in every constituency to switch over all mosques on solar.

He said process for provision of stipend to 'Imam' has also been started in KPK.

He said this process would also be extended to Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab Temple Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV All From Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Jashn-e-Azadi picks momentum in city

Jashn-e-Azadi picks momentum in city

23 seconds ago
 Customs intelligence seizes non-paid items

Customs intelligence seizes non-paid items

25 seconds ago
 Traffic police holds awareness camp

Traffic police holds awareness camp

29 seconds ago
 Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record ..

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

3 minutes ago
 Italian Wildfires Kill 5 People, Threaten UNESCO-P ..

Italian Wildfires Kill 5 People, Threaten UNESCO-Protected Beech Forests

3 minutes ago
 China's Hubei reports 10 locally transmitted confi ..

China's Hubei reports 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.