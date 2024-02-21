Open Menu

PTV Rejects ARY's Version On Acquisition Of PSL Broadcast Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM

PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Television (PTV) on Tuesday rejected the version of ARY over acquisition of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) broadcast rights.

The PTV's Spokesperson, in a news statement, said the Pakistan Television is a national broadcaster that operated within its own limits.

The spokesperson categorically said that the ARY's offer for ptv sports was unacceptable.

The Ministry of Information had informed the relevant standing committee about its efforts to acquire broadcast rights of PSL season 9, the spokesperson said, adding the panel had appreciated the efforts of PTV and the Ministry of Information in this regard.

There was no discussion regarding the ARY administration in the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, the spokesperson noted.

In this regard, the allegations leveled by ARY had no basis, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Super League PTV PTV Sports

Recent Stories

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

42 minutes ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

42 minutes ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

51 minutes ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

1 hour ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

1 hour ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

1 hour ago
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

1 hour ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

1 hour ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

1 hour ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan