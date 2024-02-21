(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Television (PTV) on Tuesday rejected the version of ARY over acquisition of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) broadcast rights.

The PTV's Spokesperson, in a news statement, said the Pakistan Television is a national broadcaster that operated within its own limits.

The spokesperson categorically said that the ARY's offer for ptv sports was unacceptable.

The Ministry of Information had informed the relevant standing committee about its efforts to acquire broadcast rights of PSL season 9, the spokesperson said, adding the panel had appreciated the efforts of PTV and the Ministry of Information in this regard.

There was no discussion regarding the ARY administration in the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, the spokesperson noted.

In this regard, the allegations leveled by ARY had no basis, the spokesperson said.