PTV Rejects ARY's Version On Acquisition Of PSL Broadcast Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Television (PTV) on Tuesday rejected the version of ARY over acquisition of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) broadcast rights.
The PTV's Spokesperson, in a news statement, said the Pakistan Television is a national broadcaster that operated within its own limits.
The spokesperson categorically said that the ARY's offer for ptv sports was unacceptable.
The Ministry of Information had informed the relevant standing committee about its efforts to acquire broadcast rights of PSL season 9, the spokesperson said, adding the panel had appreciated the efforts of PTV and the Ministry of Information in this regard.
There was no discussion regarding the ARY administration in the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, the spokesperson noted.
In this regard, the allegations leveled by ARY had no basis, the spokesperson said.
Recent Stories
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights5 minutes ago
-
Pak delegation visits Kenya to explore inter-agency coordination frameworks in immigration & border15 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces result of HSC-135 minutes ago
-
One sleepless night can reverse depression for days: Study35 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves amendment bills42 minutes ago
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop1 hour ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal1 hour ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 261 hour ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO1 hour ago
-
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality1 hour ago
-
Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items1 hour ago