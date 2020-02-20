UrduPoint.com
PTV Revenue Registers Extra-ordinary Increase During 6 Months: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

The Pakistan Television's (PTV) revenue has registered an extra-ordinary increase due to prudent policies adopted by the new management coupled with cut in unnecessary expenditures, during the last six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Television's (PTV) revenue has registered an extra-ordinary increase due to prudent policies adopted by the new management coupled with cut in unnecessary expenditures, during the last six months.

The appointment of Arshad Khan as ptv chairman, Amer Manzoor as managing director and its board members had started paying dividends, a PTV spokesman, in a statement, on Thursday said.

He said both the chairman and MD, who were known for their expertise and administrative performance internationally, were working hard to revive the old glory of the national broadcaster and for the purpose, a good business plan had already been evolved.

The PTV board members were also appointed made on merit, which was an honour for the national institution, the spokesman said.

