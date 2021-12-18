The Pakistan Television (PTV) had first time saved the coverage of second summit of Organization of Islamic Conference 1974 in HD quality on directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Television (PTV) had first time saved the coverage of second summit of Organization of Islamic Conference 1974 in HD quality on directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

The second Islamic Summit Conference was hosted by Pakistan in Lahore between 22, 24 February 1974. The summit was attended by the then Saudi Arab's King Shah Faisal, Chairman Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) Yasser Arafat, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Muammar Gaddafi from Libya, UAE's Sheikh Zayed Bin Nahyan and others leaders of Islamic states.

The then prime minister of Pakistan Zulifqar Ali Bhutto welcomed the head of states and stress upon the unity of the Muslim world as the need of the hour. The participants offered prayer at Royal Mosque Lahore and also visited the historical places there in sideline of the summit.

The ptv Lahore covered the whole event and a special song was also released in connection of the summit, which got tremendous fame. The archive of the coverage was a precious asset of the country and PTV had now saved it in HD quality.