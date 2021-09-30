PTV set to earn Rs1.3 billion profit this year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that after a long deficit, Pakistan Television was set to earn a profit of Rs1.3 billion this year.

In a tweet, he said the ptv suffered Rs300 million loss due to postponement of New Zealand and England cricket teams' tours to Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that next year the PTV would break all records of profit. He congratulated the management and workers of PTV on this performance.