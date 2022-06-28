PTV starts live sessions to connect NADRA chairman with public: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced start of the live question and answer sessions of National Database and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik with the public on the Pakistan Television to ensure swift redressal of their issues.

"On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an initiative has been taken to listen and resolve the people's issues (related to NADRA) live. In this regard, the first programme has been telecast on the ptv news at 4:00 pm Tuesday," she said in a series of the tweets which also carried #PTVNADRAHOUR.

She said on the instructions of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the NADRA chairman would also directly respond to the public queries on different landline numbers including 051-2771123, 051-2771600, 051-8811700 and 051-8811717.