PTV takes elaborate measures to provide safe work environment in pandemic : MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has put in place elaborate precautionary measures for its staff all over Pakistan, the Managing Director ptv Aamer Manzoor on Wednesday said.

"It is our utmost responsibility to take care of our workforce and their work environment as a compassionate organisation," said the MD in a statement.

The measures include providing proper guidance to employees about their protection from infections, making the workplace safe for everyone and making available the testing facility for the symptomatic employees, added the MD. He also said that a three-member task force has been established under the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) which was monitoring the implementation of SOPs, ensuring the medical support to all and keeping the work environment healthy and safe.

Elaborating the detail of the measures taken so far by PTV, he said in April 2020, PTV had begun responding to the disease prevalence thermal guns, disinfection, fumigation, masks & social distancing were made mandatory.

He said that first COVID-19 positive case was reported to all the contacts and isolated as mandated.

In contemporary times strict compliance and adherence to SOPs has been ensured within the PTVC premises, he said.

All positive cases in accordance with the prescribed medical advice have been isolated and their contacts traced, he said adding all positive cases at the PTV have been looked after as warranted and traffic to its office has been minimized,Fumigation and disinfection on regular basis have been made mandatory, according to the advisory central air conditioning has been stopped and use of room air conditioners encouraged. He said that contact tracing testing, random sampling of the PTVC population are being done,Special rosters have been prepared and backup solutions mitigated, the MD PTV said..