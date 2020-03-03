PTV taking concrete steps to provide dues to its remaining employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television (PTV) has provided the pending dues to most of its retired employees while concrete steps are being taken on priority to ensure the provision of dues of remaining employees.

The current ptv administration is identifying the priorities speedily to resolve the challenges being faced by the institution, a press release said.

These steps would lead to the stability and development of the PTV besides eradicating the employees' current issues, it added.

The PTV administration is paying special focus on improving quality of drama production which is the identification of this national institution in past.

It further said the process of formulation of some new policies has entered into an important phase to bring back the golden era of the PTV.

The quality courses would be imparted to the PTV employees in order to bring the institution at par with the channels of international standard.

The development of employees is on top amongst the priorities of administration, the press release said.