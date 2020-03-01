PTV to introduce fresh courses for employees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has planned to start professional courses for its employees in various fields to enhance their capacity.

According to a press release issued by ptv on Sunday, the move was aimed to enhance the professional skills of its staffers in the fields of news, current affairs, engineering, finance, marketing and human resources besides others.

Following the direction of Managing Director PTV, Aamir Manzoor the heads of various departments have started submitting the details of employees eligible for course to the Chief Human Resource Officer.

In the current competitive environment of journalism, imparting of new skills is essential to align the media with modern requirements.

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has taken practical steps to bring the channel into the ranks of world-class channels, it added.