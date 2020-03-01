UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV To Introduce Fresh Courses For Employees

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:50 PM

PTV to introduce fresh courses for employees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has planned to start professional courses for its employees in various fields to enhance their capacity.

According to a press release issued by ptv on Sunday, the move was aimed to enhance the professional skills of its staffers in the fields of news, current affairs, engineering, finance, marketing and human resources besides others.

Following the direction of Managing Director PTV, Aamir Manzoor the heads of various departments have started submitting the details of employees eligible for course to the Chief Human Resource Officer.

In the current competitive environment of journalism, imparting of new skills is essential to align the media with modern requirements.

Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has taken practical steps to bring the channel into the ranks of world-class channels, it added.

Related Topics

Sunday Media TV PTV

Recent Stories

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

51 minutes ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

1 hour ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

2 hours ago

MoF holds workshop on federal governmentâ€™s trans ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.