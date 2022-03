PTV to launch special "Ramadan Pakistan" transmission during holy month

On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Pakistan Television has arranged a special transmission titled "Ramadan Pakistan" for its viewers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Pakistan Television has arranged a special transmission titled "Ramadan Pakistan" for its viewers.

In this regard, the live Sehri transmission on ptv Home will start at 1:00 a.m. at night hosted Dr.

Rafia Rafiq and Humayun Jamshed while the Iftar broadcast will start at 1:30 p.m. to be hosted by Ahsan Khan and Jawariya Saud.

The special broadcasts of Ramzan included "Ilm o Wadanish", "Roshni Ka Safar", "Har Dil Bole Pakistan", "Fayyaz-e-Ramadan", "Inam Yafata Log", comedy programme "Ajjo and Bhola", "Paya Takht", Sultan Abdul Hameed and Saqib Raza Mustafai's special lecture.