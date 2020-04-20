PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Gazi from Ramazan 1: Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that world renowned Turkish historical drama serial, Ertugrul Gazi, depicting Muslim victories in the 13th century would be telecast by ptv with urdu dubbing from the first of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a tweet, she said that the teleplay being telecast with Urdu dubbing, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would go on air daily from 9.10 pm. She said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed strong brotherly bonds deeply rooted in religious and cultural relations.

She said this drama serial would help the people of Pakistan to understand the Islamic history and the culture and heritage of that era.