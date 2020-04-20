UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV To Telecast Famous Turkish Drama Serial Ertugrul Gazi From Ramazan 1: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

PTV to telecast famous Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Gazi from Ramazan 1: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that world renowned Turkish historical drama serial, Ertugrul Gazi, depicting Muslim victories in the 13th century would be telecast by ptv with urdu dubbing from the first of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a tweet, she said that the teleplay being telecast with Urdu dubbing, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would go on air daily from 9.10 pm. She said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed strong brotherly bonds deeply rooted in religious and cultural relations.

She said this drama serial would help the people of Pakistan to understand the Islamic history and the culture and heritage of that era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister World Turkey Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Muslim From PTV

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

2 hours ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

2 hours ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

2 hours ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.