PTV To Telecast Series Of Sermons On Madina State From Rabi-ul-Awal 1 To 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Television (ptv) is set to telecast a special programme titled "State of Madina and Modern Concept of the State," from Rabi-ul-Awal 1 to 12.

PTV has sought the answers of some vital questions and intellectual confusions of the new generation from country's eminent scholars and present replies to its viewers in the form of a series of sermons.

Some of the questions in new generation's mind included what is the difference between the state of Madina and earlier claims of implementing Islamic Sharia in country? What will be the intellectual and practical system of the state of Madina? What will be Madina States' domestic and foreign policy?Will the minorities in the modern state of Madina have all the rights that they had enjoyed in the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)?Whether the country's Constitution could be made to help meeting the requirements of Charter of Madina.

