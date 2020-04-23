(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that on the directives of the Prime Minister, ptv has arrangements for live telecast of Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramazan which is about to begin.

In a tweet, she said as always, the blessings of the month of Ramazan would reach every home.

She said in this time of epidemic, people would stay in their homes and participate in live telecast of Taraweeh prayers.