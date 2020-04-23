UrduPoint.com
PTV To Telecast Taraweeh Prayers Live On PM's Directives: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:50 AM

PTV to telecast Taraweeh prayers live on PM's directives: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that on the directives of the Prime Minister, ptv has arrangements for live telecast of Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramazan which is about to begin.

In a tweet, she said as always, the blessings of the month of Ramazan would reach every home.

She said in this time of epidemic, people would stay in their homes and participate in live telecast of Taraweeh prayers.

