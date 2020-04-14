UrduPoint.com
PTV Transmission Of Online School Education Comes As A Pleasant Surprise For Students,parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

PTV transmission of online school education comes as a pleasant surprise for students,parents

"Teleschool," a dedicated channel for online education of school and intermediate level classes that went on air Tuesday morning came as a pleasant surprise for many of the students and their parents who otherwise regretted that this was a facility available only for the students registered with elite schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :"Teleschool," a dedicated channel for online education of school and intermediate level classes that went on air Tuesday morning came as a pleasant surprise for many of the students and their parents who otherwise regretted that this was a facility available only for the students registered with elite schools.

The daylong transmission from 8am to 6pm beamed by Pakistan Television with the objective to mitigate loss faced by students, from KG classes to intermediate, due to current closure of educational institutions across the country, was indeed very well received by the public in general.

"Hat off to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his enterprising team for coming forward with the much needed initiative," said Mrs. Zarina Sarwar, a government school teacher.

"I was really worried how to compensate for the loss caused to my students once they resumed their studies after a significantly long break with every chance to have forgotten what they were taught," she said mentioning that she was equally concerned about three Primary school going grand children.

Her thoughts were also echoed by Mrs. Adeel Khalid, mother of a 16 year old student of tenth class who said there was no provision to ensure that disruption caused at the expense of thousands of school and college going students could be addressed.

"We knew about online classes but had no resources to arrange the same for our children, however, now with the dedicated channel can expect that loss would be mitigated," she said.

It was equally a major relief for most of the mothers as they now could keep their children engaged in constructive activities and ensure that they may no more remain emotionally disturbed due to a major change in their routine life.

COVID-19 a global pandemic that has its impact on each and every sphere of human life needs management at micro levels that has been duly recognized by the PTI government that has taken upon itself to take the challenge head on.

Dr. Ali Azhar, a senior physician agreed that attempts are being successfully made to create opportunities from the current crisis as the initiative if carried on with prudence would help to cater millions of out of school children, including those belonging to remote areas.

People from different walks of life were unanimous in their opinion that the national broadcast education channel needed to be adequately promoted and projected so as to raise public awareness about it and also to sensitize its relevance for the future of their children.

