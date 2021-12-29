UrduPoint.com

PTVC Hires 61 Persons In Last 3 Years: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:39 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan Wednesday informed the Senate that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) has hired 61 person during the last three years in order to cope up the exigency of work and to compete with the private broadcast media

During question hour in the House, Babar Awan said that electronic media was a dynamic 24/7 industry with high pace of changes in features, contents and technology, which creates impact on screen being co-related with its viewership.

Giving detail of the appointments of 61 persons, he said that 7 anchors, 12 professionals, 37 contractual, 3 daily wages, 1 resource persons and 1coordinator were hired.

The adviser said that as for as, the number of persons whose services have been terminated during the said period was 38 on different reasons which included 10 on fake/bogus certificate/degree, 20 on disciplinary action and 8 on poor performance.

For drawing attention of international community towards the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Babar Awan said the press sections in various Pakistan Missions frequently organized a number of events and demonstrations at famous landmarks of host countries in collaboration with the local communities especially on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 and Black Day on October 27 of every year.

The External Publicity Wing (EPW,) he said with the consultation and recommendation of its Press Wings Abroad have also arranged high level interviews/interactions of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, NSA with prominent media houses of the world especially since August, 2019.

Babar Awan said besides above, Pakistan Missions abroad are also observing Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 every year highlighting the excesses/atrocities committed by India in IIOJK.

The adviser said interviews/panel discussions of the high commissioners, ambassadors, consul generals were arranged with media and think tanks of host countries.

He said that articles/write-ups disseminated to media for publication. Billboards and advertisements run on major important locations of the host countries.

The adviser said that virtual Seminars and photo exhibitions of the Kashmiri victims of torture and violence, especially victims of pellet guns on Kashmir have also been organized.

He said the international community and organizations like UN, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, International People's Tribunal and All-Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPKG) have published 12 well documented reports on human rights abuses in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Babar Awan said the ministry was sending out these reports to the media community, British Parliamentarians, think tank, notables and civil society organizations to create better understanding of the issue.

