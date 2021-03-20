PTV,Peshawar staff urged to utilise energies for welfare of organisation

The employees of PTV Peshawar should utilise their energies for the welfare of the organization as per the vision of MD PTV Amir Manzoor, Pakistan Television Director Admin & Personnel Saifullah Shahid said Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The employees of ptv Peshawar should utilise their energies for the welfare of the organization as per the vision of MD PTV Amir Manzoor, Pakistan Television Director Admin & Personnel Saifullah Shahid said Saturday.

Addressing the employees of PTV Peshawar during his visit, Mr Shahid accompanied by PTV coordinator Tanvir, said that PTV was a national institution and its every employee were defender of national ideology.

He was visiting on the special instructions of Managing Director Amir Manzoor.He would apprise the problems and genuine issues of employees to managing director.

General Manager Pakistan Television Peshawar, heads of all departments and union officials warmly received him.

Saifullah Shahid visited all the departments in detail and inquired about the problems being faced by the employees.

The Peshawar staff appreciated the visit of Saifullah Shahid and lauded the efforts of MD PTV for resolution of their issues.

The employees said that the era of disappointments was over and right now as PTV was enjoying the services of Amir Manzoor.

On the occasion, the union officials said that they stand side by side with MDPTV for the welfare of the organization as the epoch of despondency has ended.