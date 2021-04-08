UrduPoint.com
PTWS Appeals For Blood Donation For Thalassaemia Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

PTWS appeals for blood donation for thalassaemia children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Thalassaemia Welfare Society(PTWS) has appealed the people, particularly the youth, to donate blood to save the lives of thousands of children suffering from thalassaemia.

PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad said on Thursday that due to the prevailing lock down situation, hospitals and blood banks have been facing an acute shortage of blood as people have been remaining indoors on the government's orders as part of a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

He said that society was being set up three days blood donation camp from April 11 to 13 at Allama Iqbal park from 2 pm to 6 pm to collect the blood for children suffering from this deadly disease.

"People should visit the camp and donate blood," he added.

It is important to bear in mind that Thalassaemia patients require regular blood transfusions every few weeks.

