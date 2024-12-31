PTWS Pays Tribute To Late Maj. General Kamal Akbar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Executive Council of Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society was held at Thalassemia House with Major General (R) Sabeeb Ahmed and former Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir in the chair.
The speakers presented rich tributes to the founding father of the welfare society, the late Maj General Kamal Akbar for the services he rendered in establishing the welfare society and its expansion. They said that his services will always be remembered. The meeting was informed that the deceased had saved the lives of people through 160 blood donations during his life. Fateha was also offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
The meeting was informed that the Bone Marrow Transplantation Program has been successfully started in the Thalassemia Welfare Society and thousands of people are being given blood transfusions, pumps, and related medicines.
The meeting collectively urged the people to deposit their donations, alms and zakat to the Thalassemia Society.
The meeting was apprised that the launch of post-graduation programs in blood diseases, in collaboration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons was going on successfully.
The meeting was attended by Major General (R) Pervez Ahmed, Major General (R) Qamar un Nisa, Brigadier (R) Kamran Mahmood, Colonel (R) Zafar, Professor Tahira Zafar, Dr. Qayyum Awan, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Murtaza Burhani, Colonel Kamran and other members.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHP issues security plan for effective patrolling on new year night2 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, attract investment: Dr Tariq Fazal2 minutes ago
-
Kurram situation: Insulin of Rs 4.2mln handed over heath department2 minutes ago
-
PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar2 minutes ago
-
Revenue darbar held at Tank’s Tehsil building2 minutes ago
-
Two women killed,one injured in a road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Syndicate of Agriculture varsity ratifies decisions of previous meeting12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 6423 calls during 202412 minutes ago
-
Annual election of Haripur Press Club held12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 202415 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items22 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH orders dismissal of NICL employee in workplace harassment case22 minutes ago