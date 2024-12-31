Open Menu

PTWS Pays Tribute To Late Maj. General Kamal Akbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Executive Council of Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society was held at Thalassemia House with Major General (R) Sabeeb Ahmed and former Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir in the chair.

The speakers presented rich tributes to the founding father of the welfare society, the late Maj General Kamal Akbar for the services he rendered in establishing the welfare society and its expansion. They said that his services will always be remembered. The meeting was informed that the deceased had saved the lives of people through 160 blood donations during his life. Fateha was also offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The meeting was informed that the Bone Marrow Transplantation Program has been successfully started in the Thalassemia Welfare Society and thousands of people are being given blood transfusions, pumps, and related medicines.

The meeting collectively urged the people to deposit their donations, alms and zakat to the Thalassemia Society.

The meeting was apprised that the launch of post-graduation programs in blood diseases, in collaboration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons was going on successfully.

The meeting was attended by Major General (R) Pervez Ahmed, Major General (R) Qamar un Nisa, Brigadier (R) Kamran Mahmood, Colonel (R) Zafar, Professor Tahira Zafar, Dr. Qayyum Awan, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Murtaza Burhani, Colonel Kamran and other members.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Population Welfare Nasir Blood Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

30 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

32 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
 Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan