PTWS pays tribute to late Maj. General Kamal Akbar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Executive Council of Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society was held at Thalassemia House with Major General (R) Sabeeb Ahmed and former Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir in the chair.

The speakers presented rich tributes to the founding father of the welfare society, the late Maj General Kamal Akbar for the services he rendered in establishing the welfare society and its expansion. They said that his services will always be remembered. The meeting was informed that the deceased had saved the lives of people through 160 blood donations during his life. Fateha was also offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The meeting was informed that the Bone Marrow Transplantation Program has been successfully started in the Thalassemia Welfare Society and thousands of people are being given blood transfusions, pumps, and related medicines.

The meeting collectively urged the people to deposit their donations, alms and zakat to the Thalassemia Society.

The meeting was apprised that the launch of post-graduation programs in blood diseases, in collaboration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons was going on successfully.

The meeting was attended by Major General (R) Pervez Ahmed, Major General (R) Qamar un Nisa, Brigadier (R) Kamran Mahmood, Colonel (R) Zafar, Professor Tahira Zafar, Dr. Qayyum Awan, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Murtaza Burhani, Colonel Kamran and other members.