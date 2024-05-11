Open Menu

PU 133rd Convocation On 14th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU 133rd convocation on 14th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab University’s 133rd convocation will be held at the Faisal Auditorium on May 14.

A full dress rehearsal will be held at the Faisal Auditorium at 8am on Monday in which students participation is compulsory, said a university’s spokesman here on Saturday.

The position holder students of BS, MA/MSc, MPhil and PhD who completed their degrees in 2023 will be awarded medals and degrees. Invitation cards for students have been sent, however, the students who have not received the invitation cards may contact the Computer Degree Section, Punjab University Examination Department.

Related Topics

Punjab May

Recent Stories

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

56 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 hour ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

5 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

6 hours ago
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

9 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

17 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan