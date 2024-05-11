PU 133rd convocation on 14th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab University’s 133rd convocation will be held at the Faisal Auditorium on May 14.

A full dress rehearsal will be held at the Faisal Auditorium at 8am on Monday in which students participation is compulsory, said a university’s spokesman here on Saturday.

The position holder students of BS, MA/MSc, MPhil and PhD who completed their degrees in 2023 will be awarded medals and degrees. Invitation cards for students have been sent, however, the students who have not received the invitation cards may contact the Computer Degree Section, Punjab University Examination Department.