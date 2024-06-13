PU academic council meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, the Punjab University Academic Council meeting was held at Al-Razi Hall in which the heads of departments and faculty members participated.

The council approved several programmes on the recommendations of the board of Studies and Faculty Boards of various departments.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the newly elected members of Affiliation Committee including Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed and Prof Dr Sohail Chand. He hoped that the newly elected members would contribute to the development of PU and affiliated colleges.