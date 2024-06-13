PU Academic Council Meeting Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, the Punjab University Academic Council meeting was held at Al-Razi Hall in which the heads of departments and faculty members participated.
The council approved several programmes on the recommendations of the board of Studies and Faculty Boards of various departments.
In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the newly elected members of Affiliation Committee including Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed and Prof Dr Sohail Chand. He hoped that the newly elected members would contribute to the development of PU and affiliated colleges.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs SNGPL authorities to resolve issue of gas shortage44 seconds ago
-
Team Europe launches skills development programme to promote Youth Empowerment46 seconds ago
-
MCL closes down 51 unauthorised cattle sales points50 seconds ago
-
KP Governor vows to defend provincial rights53 seconds ago
-
Two-day workshop held at PU1 minute ago
-
BBA students of 'Women University Swabi' launch 'Wall of Kindness' initiative1 minute ago
-
13 dead,1,382 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Over 9000 rescuers to remain alert on Eid-ul-Adha11 minutes ago
-
4 MC employees die of electric shock at Dijkot disposal station11 minutes ago
-
Rs 88b earmarked for Lahore Development Programme11 minutes ago
-
195 cops injured in encounters with criminals this year11 minutes ago
-
CPO for beefing up security of Chinese21 minutes ago