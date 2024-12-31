PU Admission Date Extended
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025.
According to a PU spokesman, now the last date of submission of admission forms for the exams with single fee is 15-01-2025. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
