PU Admission Forms
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Science (ADS) Part-1 and BA Hearing Impaired supplementary examinations 2024.
According to the details, the last date with single fee for receipt of online admission forms for the exam is October 28, 2024. The candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prisoners to have pulao, beef, paratha under new rules1 minute ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention1 minute ago
-
PU seminar on Tuesday1 minute ago
-
Candidates' lists for Sindh local government by-elections released1 minute ago
-
International Day of Girl Child observed1 minute ago
-
PFA disposes of 1,800 litre substandard milk1 minute ago
-
GCU organizes seminar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 60 properties2 minutes ago
-
Qamar says adaptation fund's $10mln climate financing for ICIMOD's SAFER approved11 minutes ago
-
Gang smashed11 minutes ago
-
HEC DG Sports visits PU11 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson for skill development of beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago