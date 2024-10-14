Open Menu

PU Admission Forms

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PU admission forms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Science (ADS) Part-1 and BA Hearing Impaired supplementary examinations 2024.

According to the details, the last date with single fee for receipt of online admission forms for the exam is October 28, 2024. The candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab October Post

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

48 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

52 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

1 hour ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

1 hour ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

1 hour ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

2 hours ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan