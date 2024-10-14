PU admission forms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts (ADA), Associate Degree in Science (ADS) Part-1 and BA Hearing Impaired supplementary examinations 2024.

According to the details, the last date with single fee for receipt of online admission forms for the exam is October 28, 2024. The candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.