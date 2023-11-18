Open Menu

PU Admission Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued a schedule for submission of admission forms of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-1 & Part-II, second annual examination 2023.

All late college and private candidates were informed that admission forms would be submitted online only and no admission form would be accepted by hand or by post, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

According to the details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms exams with single fee is December 1, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, Punjab University school of Economics will organize an "Alumni Meet – 2023" at Golden Pearl Hall, Falettie’s Hotel Lahore, at 12noon on Sunday .

