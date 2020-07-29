UrduPoint.com
PU Allows Students To Appear In Conventional BA/B.Sc. Exam If Dissatisfied

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

PU allows students to appear in conventional BA/B.Sc. exam if dissatisfied

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Academic Council which took several decisions in the interest of the students attempting online examinations of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Part II to be held from August 05.

The meeting decided that the candidate who is not satisfied with the method of online examination and the result of the online exam will be allowed to attempt conventional examination whenever the university will conduct and no additional fee will be charged from the candidate. The meeting decided that the candidate who will appear in both online and conventional examination will be allowed to opt the result in which he/she has secured better numbers.

The meeting decided that the student can cancel their examination in case they faced any interruption in electricity, internet connection etc while attempting any exam and this would not be included in the chances availed by the students.

The meeting decided that the candidates who have already appeared in examination and have failed in one or more subjects can participate in online examination and this will also not be included in the examination chances availed by the candidates.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the university was dealing with its students like children and would extend maximum cooperation and facilities to them.

He assured the candidates that the PU would deal with them sympathetically on any problem faced by them. He said that the university wanted to save the precious time and future of the students and for this purpose, the university was relaxing its laws in order to facilitate students.

