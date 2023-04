LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) will remain closed from April 20 to 25, 2023 (Thursday to Tuesday) on account of Eidul-Fitr holidays.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, May 6, 2023 (Saturday) would be a working day in lieu of an additional holiday of Thursday, April 20, 2023.