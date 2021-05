(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) will remain closed from Monday 10th May, 2021 to Saturday 15th May, 2021 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Punjab University Jamia Mosque, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 6:45 am. Dr Mufti Muhammad Muaaz will lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.